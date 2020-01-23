SBB’s €500m hybrid offers yield-starved investors respite
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden (SBB), the Swedish social infrastructure and residential property investment company, launched a hybrid capital bond on Thursday, offering investors the chance to pick up junk rated paper from an investment grade issuer.
JP Morgan was global coordinator and structuring agent. Citigroup, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nordea were bookrunners.
The borrower, rated BBB-/BBB-, launched a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call 5.25 year note rated BB/BB. The leads set initial price thoughts at 3.25%."Hybrids are working for a lot of people at the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.