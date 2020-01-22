LBBW raises £500m with first ever green sterling non-pref

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) became the first issuer of non-preferred senior bonds in green format in sterling this week. The German lender took advantage of favourable market conditions to print in line with other recent sterling issuers.

LBBW opened books on the seven year green non-preferred senior bond a day after meeting over 30 investors in London.

The German lender commissioned Barclays, LBBW, RBC Capital Markets and Santander to run the books.

With the timing of its new transaction, LBBW was making use ...