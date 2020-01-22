Midea out of MSCI indices as foreign ownership cap hit
Midea Group Co became the second Chinese company to be removed from the MSCI China All Shares Indexes and the MSCI Global Standard Indexes after its foreign ownership reached 28%.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.