AMTD International kicks off $176m NYSE IPO

The financial institution has employed its own brokerage AMTD Global Markets to lead the IPO, while Loop Capital Markets, MasterLink, Tiger Brokers and ViewTrade Securities are also on the deal.The float comprises 20.8m American Depository Shares (ADS), each representing one of AMTD’s class A ordinary shares, which ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.