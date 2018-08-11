GlobalCapital SRI Awards 2018: the nominations

These are the leading Awards for the booming markets in green, social and sustainability bonds and loans. They are decided by market opinion, sounded in an online poll, and hence represent the market's view of what have been the outstanding deals, initiatives and participants.
The winners will be revealed at our Awards ceremony in Amsterdam on September 4, at the end of our Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum. The conference offers the cutting edge in thinking on green and social bonds, with top issuers and investors speaking including the EIB, World Bank, KfW, Amundi and Mirova - and the heads of debt management of the Kingdom of Belgium and Republic of Indonesia.
The conference also explores wider sustainable finance issues. This year there are special focuses on the Sustainable Development Goals and EU Action Plan, with a keynote speech from Frank Elderson, executive director at the Dutch central bank and chair of the Central Banks' and Supervisors' Network on Greening the Financial System.
Issuers and investors can attend free to hear and join in these discussions, and find out the winners of the Awards from among the following nominees:
GENERAL AWARDS
Most Influential Champion of the Market
Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative
Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market
EC Action Plan on Financing Sustainable Growth
EC High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance
Green and ESG-linked loans
Green Bond Principles 2018
Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market
GBP and SBP High Level Mapping to the Sustainable Development Goals
EC High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance
Social Bond Principles 2018
SBP Working Towards a Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds
GREEN AND SRI BOND AND LOAN DEALS OF THE YEAR
EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
BBVA
€1bn 1.375% seven year debut green senior non-preferred bond, issued May 2018
BBVA (green structuring agent), Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (books)
DNV GL (second opinion)
Belgium
€4.5bn 1.25% 15 year debut green OLO, issued February 2018
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan (books)
Sustainalytics (second opinion)
Danone
€300m 1% seven year debut social bond, issued March 2018
Crédit Agricole, Natixis (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)
Iberdrola
€1bn 1.875% perpetual green hybrid capital bond, issued November 2017
Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, MUFG, Santander, UniCredit (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)
Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
China Development Bank
€1bn 0.375% four year and $500m five year green bonds, issued November 2017
China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, HSBC, ING, SEB, Standard Chartered (books)
Climate Bonds Initiative (certification), Ernst & Young Hua Ming (third party assurance)
Fiji
F$50m 4% five year and F$50m 6.3% 13 year green bonds, issued November 2017
World Bank, IFC (advisers)
Sustainalytics (second opinion)
Indonesia
$1.25bn 3.75% five year debut green sukuk, issued February 2018
HSBC (green structuring adviser), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, CIMB Group, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank (books)
Cicero (second opinion)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Luxembourg)
$450m three year FRN, $400m 2.875% five year and €1.1bn three year FRN debut green bonds, issued September 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ICBC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, SEB, Société Générale, UBS (books)
Cicero, Zhongcai Green Financing (second opinions)
North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Avangrid
$600m 3.15% seven year debut green bond, issued November 2017
BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Drexel Hamilton, Williams Capital (books)
Bank of America
$2.25bn 3.5% four year green senior resolution bond, issued May 2018
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (books)
DTE Electric Co
$525m 4.05% 30 year green mortgage bond, issued April 2018
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (green structuring agent), Barclays, BNP Paribas, TD Securities (books)
Fannie Mae
$495m FNA 2017-M15 multifamily housing loan securitization tranche A2, issued November 2017
Toyota Motor Credit Corp
€600m 0% 3.7 year green bond, issued November 2017
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, UniCredit (books)
Sustainalytics (second party opinion)
Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Aguas Andinas
$159m seven year green bond, issued April 2018
BBVA (placement agent)
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia (Bancóldex)
Ps200bn five year green bond, issued August 2017
Inter-American Development Bank (books)
Sustainalytics (second opinion)
Mexico City
Ps2bn long 10 year sustainability bond, issued September 2017
Mexico City Airport Trust
$1bn 3.875% 10.6 year and $3bn 5.5% 30 year green bonds, issued September 2017
Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, BBVA, Santander (books)
Moody’s (green bond rating), S&P (green evaluation), Sustainalytics (second opinion)
Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal
Danone
€300m 1% seven year debut social bond, issued March 2018
Crédit Agricole, Natixis (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)
HSBC
$1bn 3.03% six year debut sustainable development bond, issued November 2017
HSBC (books) Sustainalytics (second opinion)
Iberdrola
€1bn 1.875% perpetual green hybrid capital bond, issued November 2017
Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, MUFG, Santander, UniCredit (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)
Green/SRI Loan of the Year
AccorHotels
€1.2bn five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, signed June 2018
BNP Paribas (sustainable coordinator), UniCredit, MUFG, Société Générale (coordinators), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Mutuel-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, NatWest Markets, Natixis, Santander (books), Citigroup, ING (MLAs)
Sustainalytics (ESG rating)
Danone
€2bn five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility amendment, signed February 2018
BNP Paribas (lead), Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan, Société Générale, Santander (books), Barclays, ING, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Natixis (MLAs)
Sustainalytics, Vigeo Eiris (ESG ratings)
Koninklijke VolkerWessels
€600m five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility amendment, signed May 2018
Rabobank (sustainability coordinator), ABN Amro, ING (books), BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, MUFG (MLAs)
BEST ISSUERS
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
European Investment Bank
France
Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer
African Development Bank
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
Caja Rural de Navarra
Danone
International Finance Corp
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Council of Europe Development Bank
European Investment Bank
International Finance Corp
Nordic Investment Bank
Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Belgium
France
KfW
Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Île-de-France
North Rhine-Westphalia
Ontario
Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
HSBC
KBC
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Debt Issuer
Danone
Iberdrola
Ørsted
Tennet
Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Caja Rural de Navarra
Deutsche Hypo
DNB Boligkreditt
Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer
Fannie Mae
Obvion
Toyota
Best Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework
BBVA
Berlin Hyp
France
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting
Berlin Hyp
European Investment Bank
SNCF Réseau
BEST INVESTMENT BANKS
Overall Most Impressive Investment Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
ING
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB
Most Impressive Investment Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
JP Morgan
BEST INVESTOR, SECOND OPINION PROVIDER, RATING AGENCY, ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT CONSULTANT and LAW FIRM
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Amundi
BlackRock
Mirova
Zurich Insurance Group
Most impressive Green/SRI Investor
Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group
Ashley Schulten, BlackRock
Chris Wigley, Mirova
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency
Cicero
ISS-Oekom
Sustainalytics
Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant
Carbone 4
South Pole
Sustainalytics
ZSW
Best Green/SRI Finance Law Firm
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
White & Case