GlobalCapital SRI Awards 2018: the nominations

These are the leading Awards for the booming markets in green, social and sustainability bonds and loans. They are decided by market opinion, sounded in an online poll, and hence represent the market's view of what have been the outstanding deals, initiatives and participants.

The winners will be revealed at our Awards ceremony in Amsterdam on September 4, at the end of our Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum. The conference offers the cutting edge in thinking on green and social bonds, with top issuers and investors speaking including the EIB, World Bank, KfW, Amundi and Mirova - and the heads of debt management of the Kingdom of Belgium and Republic of Indonesia.

The conference also explores wider sustainable finance issues. This year there are special focuses on the Sustainable Development Goals and EU Action Plan, with a keynote speech from Frank Elderson, executive director at the Dutch central bank and chair of the Central Banks' and Supervisors' Network on Greening the Financial System.

Issuers and investors can attend free to hear and join in these discussions, and find out the winners of the Awards from among the following nominees:





GENERAL AWARDS





Most Influential Champion of the Market

Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative

Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank





Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market

EC Action Plan on Financing Sustainable Growth

EC High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance

Green and ESG-linked loans

Green Bond Principles 2018





Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market

GBP and SBP High Level Mapping to the Sustainable Development Goals

EC High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance

Social Bond Principles 2018

SBP Working Towards a Harmonised Framework for Impact Reporting for Social Bonds





GREEN AND SRI BOND AND LOAN DEALS OF THE YEAR





EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year





BBVA

€1bn 1.375% seven year debut green senior non-preferred bond, issued May 2018

BBVA (green structuring agent), Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Société Générale, UniCredit (books)

DNV GL (second opinion)





Belgium

€4.5bn 1.25% 15 year debut green OLO, issued February 2018

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan (books)

Sustainalytics (second opinion)





Danone

€300m 1% seven year debut social bond, issued March 2018

Crédit Agricole, Natixis (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)





Iberdrola

€1bn 1.875% perpetual green hybrid capital bond, issued November 2017

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, MUFG, Santander, UniCredit (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)





Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year





China Development Bank

€1bn 0.375% four year and $500m five year green bonds, issued November 2017

China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, HSBC, ING, SEB, Standard Chartered (books)

Climate Bonds Initiative (certification), Ernst & Young Hua Ming (third party assurance)





Fiji

F$50m 4% five year and F$50m 6.3% 13 year green bonds, issued November 2017

World Bank, IFC (advisers)

Sustainalytics (second opinion)





Indonesia

$1.25bn 3.75% five year debut green sukuk, issued February 2018

HSBC (green structuring adviser), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, CIMB Group, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank (books)

Cicero (second opinion)





Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Luxembourg)

$450m three year FRN, $400m 2.875% five year and €1.1bn three year FRN debut green bonds, issued September 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ICBC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, SEB, Société Générale, UBS (books)

Cicero, Zhongcai Green Financing (second opinions)





North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year





Avangrid

$600m 3.15% seven year debut green bond, issued November 2017

BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Drexel Hamilton, Williams Capital (books)





Bank of America

$2.25bn 3.5% four year green senior resolution bond, issued May 2018

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (books)





DTE Electric Co

$525m 4.05% 30 year green mortgage bond, issued April 2018

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (green structuring agent), Barclays, BNP Paribas, TD Securities (books)





Fannie Mae

$495m FNA 2017-M15 multifamily housing loan securitization tranche A2, issued November 2017





Toyota Motor Credit Corp

€600m 0% 3.7 year green bond, issued November 2017

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, UniCredit (books)

Sustainalytics (second party opinion)





Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year





Aguas Andinas

$159m seven year green bond, issued April 2018

BBVA (placement agent)





Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia (Bancóldex)

Ps200bn five year green bond, issued August 2017

Inter-American Development Bank (books)

Sustainalytics (second opinion)





Mexico City

Ps2bn long 10 year sustainability bond, issued September 2017





Mexico City Airport Trust

$1bn 3.875% 10.6 year and $3bn 5.5% 30 year green bonds, issued September 2017

Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, BBVA, Santander (books)

Moody’s (green bond rating), S&P (green evaluation), Sustainalytics (second opinion)





Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal





Danone

€300m 1% seven year debut social bond, issued March 2018

Crédit Agricole, Natixis (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)





HSBC

$1bn 3.03% six year debut sustainable development bond, issued November 2017

HSBC (books) Sustainalytics (second opinion)





Iberdrola

€1bn 1.875% perpetual green hybrid capital bond, issued November 2017

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, MUFG, Santander, UniCredit (books) Vigeo Eiris (second opinion)





Green/SRI Loan of the Year





AccorHotels

€1.2bn five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, signed June 2018

BNP Paribas (sustainable coordinator), UniCredit, MUFG, Société Générale (coordinators), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Mutuel-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, NatWest Markets, Natixis, Santander (books), Citigroup, ING (MLAs)

Sustainalytics (ESG rating)





Danone

€2bn five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility amendment, signed February 2018

BNP Paribas (lead), Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan, Société Générale, Santander (books), Barclays, ING, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Natixis (MLAs)

Sustainalytics, Vigeo Eiris (ESG ratings)





Koninklijke VolkerWessels

€600m five year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility amendment, signed May 2018

Rabobank (sustainability coordinator), ABN Amro, ING (books), BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, MUFG (MLAs)





BEST ISSUERS





Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

European Investment Bank

France





Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer

African Development Bank

Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

Caja Rural de Navarra

Danone

International Finance Corp





Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank

Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp





Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Council of Europe Development Bank

European Investment Bank

International Finance Corp

Nordic Investment Bank





Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Belgium

France

KfW





Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Île-de-France

North Rhine-Westphalia

Ontario





Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

HSBC

KBC





Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Debt Issuer

Danone

Iberdrola

Ørsted

Tennet





Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Caja Rural de Navarra

Deutsche Hypo

DNB Boligkreditt





Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer

Fannie Mae

Obvion

Toyota





Best Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework

BBVA

Berlin Hyp

France





Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting

Berlin Hyp

European Investment Bank

SNCF Réseau





BEST INVESTMENT BANKS





Overall Most Impressive Investment Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC

ING





Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB





Most Impressive Investment Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC





Most Impressive Investment Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC





Most Impressive Investment Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citigroup

JP Morgan





BEST INVESTOR, SECOND OPINION PROVIDER, RATING AGENCY, ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT CONSULTANT and LAW FIRM





Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Amundi

BlackRock

Mirova

Zurich Insurance Group





Most impressive Green/SRI Investor

Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group

Ashley Schulten, BlackRock

Chris Wigley, Mirova





Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency

Cicero

ISS-Oekom

Sustainalytics





Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant

Carbone 4

South Pole

Sustainalytics

ZSW





Best Green/SRI Finance Law Firm

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

White & Case