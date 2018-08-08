Rates derivatives trading surges on Tradeweb

Tradeweb is on course to break its records for trading activity this year, said the company in a July report on its platform's trading activity. Average daily volume of trading in all its products totalled $517.9bn in July. Year-to-date growth in average daily volume across all products is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.