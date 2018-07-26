Woori nabs $300m from tier two return

Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, HSBC and JP Morgan began marketing the subordinated 10 year bullet at the 240bp over US Treasuries area on Monday morning local time.Credit analysts at Nomura and CreditSights spotted fair value for the Woori notes at about ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.