CNBM seeks lenders for maiden loan outing

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Taipei Fubon Bank are helming the three year transaction, according to a banker close to the situation.The term loan amortises over 2.84 years, and pays a margin of 190bp over Libor. Potential lenders can choose from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.