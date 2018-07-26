Watermark
BeiGene eyes $933m in latest HK biotech offering

BeiGene is set to become the first issuer to sell shares under new rules in Hong Kong, after the exchange moved to encourage secondary listings by overseas-traded companies.

  • By John Loh
  • 06:30 AM

Nasdaq-listed BeiGene launched the follow-on offering through an eight-bank syndicate. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the issuer’s longtime bankers, are sponsoring the transaction, and Morgan Stanley holds the left lead position.

The two are global co-ordinators alongside Credit Suisse and CLSA. CICC, Deutsche Bank and UBS are ...

