BeiGene eyes $933m in latest HK biotech offering

Nasdaq-listed BeiGene launched the follow-on offering through an eight-bank syndicate. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the issuer’s longtime bankers, are sponsoring the transaction, and Morgan Stanley holds the left lead position.The two are global co-ordinators alongside Credit Suisse and CLSA. CICC, Deutsche Bank and UBS are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.