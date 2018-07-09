Senior derivatives strategist resurfaces at Citi

Antoine Porcheret formally joined Citi last week as a director in the equity trading strategy team, according to a spokesperson at the bank. He was previously on gardening leave after he left BNP Paribas on April 12.He will develop trade ideas ...
