Senior derivatives strategist resurfaces at Citi

An equity and derivatives strategist who left BNP Paribas in April has won a new job at Citi.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 09 Jul 2018

Antoine Porcheret formally joined Citi last week as a director in the equity trading strategy team, according to a spokesperson at the bank. He was previously on gardening leave after he left BNP Paribas on April 12

He will develop trade ideas ...

