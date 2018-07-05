Canvest boosts loan to HK$1.41bn

The company decided to fully allocate the commitments it received and increased the size from the initial HK$1.176bn it got after signing the deal in May, according to a banker close to the situation.The facility, helmed by International Finance Corp, was structured as an ‘A/B’ loan. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.