Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JPM launches client clearing with LCH

JP Morgan has started credit default swap clearing with London-based clearing house LCH, opening a line with a Nordic pension fund.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04 Jul 2018

LCH said on Tuesday that Swedish pension fund AMF was now using JP Morgan's relationship with LCH's CDSClear service to clear euro and dollar credit default swaps. JP Morgan is the first US bank to use CDSClear for client clearing. 

”Risk management is a high priority for us and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 203,909.98 792 7.97%
2 JPMorgan 194,391.12 873 7.59%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 184,875.22 616 7.22%
4 Barclays 162,289.91 574 6.34%
5 HSBC 145,103.70 663 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.21%
2 BNP Paribas 26,963.76 105 6.52%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,045.76 98 5.09%
4 Citi 20,836.06 62 5.04%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,686.43 76 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.78%
2 JPMorgan 8,945.60 39 8.50%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.20%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.66%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.89%