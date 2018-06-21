Barclays hires one, promotes two for markets digitisation

Mauricio Sada-Paz joins Barclays in London next week as global head of eFICC product and distribution. He joins the team next week as a managing director. In the newly created role, he will lead the execution of Barclays’ global eFICC strategy across credit, foreign exchange and rates. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.