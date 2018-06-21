Watermark
Barclays hires one, promotes two for markets digitisation

Barclays has hired from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and also promoted two others to lead the digitisation of its markets business.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 12:00 PM
Mauricio Sada-Paz joins Barclays in London next week as global head of eFICC product and distribution. He joins the team next week as a managing director. In the newly created role, he will lead the execution of Barclays’ global eFICC strategy across credit, foreign exchange and rates. ...

