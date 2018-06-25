Watermark
AGCO offers Yankee flavour with Schuldschein launch

American agricultural equipment firm AGCO has launched a Schuldschein transaction, following in the footsteps of Sherwin Williams and Wabco.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 25 Jun 2018

Arrangers BayernLB, HSBC, Rabobank and Raffeisen Bank International are offering three, five, seven and 10 year tranches, with credit spread ranges of 70bp-90bp, 90bp-110bp, 110bp-135bp and 135bp-160bp. The launch size is €200m, though the deal is expected to grow.

