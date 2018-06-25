Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Santander hires two for US CIB unit

Santander said it has hired two bankers, one from Deutsche Bank and one from Goldman Sachs, into its US CIB unit, bulking up its efforts to sell debt and derivative products to US firms.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 25 Jun 2018
Jim Volkwein joins the unit as head of banking and corporate finance for Santander US CIB. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he spent 14 years in roles include head of industrials corporate banking, head of trade finance and cash management for corporates, co-head of corporate coverage in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 194,587.44 753 7.99%
2 JPMorgan 184,155.31 818 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 180,020.20 592 7.40%
4 Barclays 157,558.71 547 6.47%
5 HSBC 135,431.47 622 5.56%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 7.70%
2 BNP Paribas 24,407.83 87 6.50%
3 Citi 20,549.29 55 5.47%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,154.40 68 5.10%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,776.74 80 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 9.00%
2 JPMorgan 8,788.75 38 8.59%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.37%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.79%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.03%