Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Gibbon, Lovgren and Spray join LMA board

The Loan Market Association has recruited a trio of loan market stalwarts to its board after its AGM this week. MUFG’s Mathias Noack has retained his place as chairman.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 10:30 AM

The new directors on the LMA’s 21 person strong board are: Paul Gibbon, head of loan capital markets for EMEA at SMBC, Chris Lovgren, global head of loan syndications at Natixis, and Tim Spray, head of loan syndication for EMEA at HSBC.

“The LMA is busier than it has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 218,210.32 631 10.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 212,082.76 656 10.29%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 118,574.78 448 5.76%
4 Citi 111,554.23 368 5.41%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 92,251.03 535 4.48%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Standard Chartered Bank 3,774.10 9 9.57%
2 Citi 3,254.08 7 8.25%
3 JPMorgan 2,930.58 6 7.43%
4 Mizuho 2,550.67 5 6.47%
5 HSBC 2,341.67 5 5.94%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,214.95 32 6.94%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 9,005.35 34 6.78%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,673.16 25 5.78%
4 Goldman Sachs 7,228.76 27 5.44%
5 Barclays 7,034.84 23 5.30%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.12%
2 BNP Paribas 23,481.31 80 6.60%
3 Citi 19,694.20 52 5.53%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.11%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,113.59 74 5.09%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%