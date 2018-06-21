Gibbon, Lovgren and Spray join LMA board

The new directors on the LMA’s 21 person strong board are: Paul Gibbon, head of loan capital markets for EMEA at SMBC, Chris Lovgren, global head of loan syndications at Natixis, and Tim Spray, head of loan syndication for EMEA at HSBC.
