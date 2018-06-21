China fintech-focused Spac scoops up $230m US IPO

The issuer came out with 20m units at a fixed price of $10. Each unit comprised one share of common stock and a warrant to buy an additional share at $11.50. There was also a 3m unit greenshoe that was exercised.The management of the Virginia, US-based firm ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.