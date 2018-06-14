Watermark
EPP arrives in fives

EPP, a Polish real estate investment company, has come to market for a five year euro benchmark in what will be the first non-corporate bond from CEE since early May, but early indications suggest a lukewarm reception.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 02:00 PM

Leads Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS circulated initial price thoughts in the mid 3% area on Monday morning. The issuer is targeting a size of €400m plus.

The yield was set in line with guidance at 3.5% and the last book update indicated €450m ...

