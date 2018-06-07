Hengtong debuts with $100m offshore loan

Standard Chartered is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the term loan, which was launched into general syndication on Wednesday, according to a source close to the situation.The facility has a tenor of three years and amortises over 2.65 years. Potential lenders committing more ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.