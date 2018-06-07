Nomura hires BNP Paribas banker for new senior job

Asa Atwell joined Nomura on Monday as its head of EMEA FX and emerging markets — a newly created position — and co-head of global FX options. His co-head of the FX options business is Nagaraj Pangal.Atwell previously worked at BNP Paribas for more than 15 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.