BNP’s SEA loan syndicate head to relocate

Currently based in Singapore, Gagey will take up another job with the French bank in Paris, said the sources. Gagey declined to comment when contacted by GlobalCapital Asia on Wednesday.
BNP Paribas could not be reached for comment.Gagey has worked at BNP Paribas for nearly two decades in various ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.