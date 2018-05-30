Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hermes opens new unconstrained fund as risk factors rise

Investment house Hermes launched a new liquid credit fund this week, catering to clients seeking shelter from market volatility while foraging among new markets about which they know less.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 30 May 2018

Investors' assessment of how risky markets are rose this week. Four Markit iTraxx indexes covering expectations of risk returns in corporate and financial debt jumped up to their highest point in 12 months.

On Tuesday, the spreads of iTraxx Europe, crossover, senior financials and sub-financials reached 72bp, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,343.03 18 8.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 6,931.99 5 6.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 6,694.78 27 5.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,620.51 23 5.85%
5 BNP Paribas 6,496.88 25 5.74%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,858.53 33 7.97%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.43%
3 Credit Suisse 2,291.44 22 6.39%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.94%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.56%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,732.56 92 9.85%
2 Citi 8,902.41 75 7.47%
3 Barclays 8,152.49 59 6.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 7,786.76 64 6.54%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,734.81 73 6.49%