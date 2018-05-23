Watermark
Autodis Group calls off €450m Paris IPO

Autodis Group, the French distributor of spare vehicle parts that is owned by Bain Capital, has cancelled its planned IPO on Euronext Paris, blaming volatile market conditions.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 23 May 2018


BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators on the IPO. CitigroupHSBC and Natixis bookrunners. Rothschild is advisor to the company.

In a statement on Wednesday, Autodis said that both its management and its owner, Bain Capital, had opted to suspend the IPO.

“Despite initial meetings with investors who showed ...

