Hermes adds to Europe’s bulging direct lending market

The new fund will focus on senior secured loans to what Hermes says is a “diverse range” of middle market businesses.
Geographical focus will fall on the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, Benelux and Ireland.The company is in the process of raising money for the fund ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.