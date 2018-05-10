Guoxuan debuts with $300m borrowing

Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Deutsche Bank launched the deal into general syndication last week, according to a Hong Kong-based banker who has received the invitation.The three year term loan offers a margin of 185bp. Potential participants can join at three ticket levels. Mandated lead ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.