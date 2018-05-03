Watermark
Russian investors see light as Deripaska bends

The gloom over Russian capital markets was lifted a little this week as the US Treasury softened its stance towards sanctioned aluminium behemoth Rusal, giving hope to markets that the announcement of new sanctions against Russia at the beginning of April may not have been a knockout blow, write Sam Kerr, Francesca Young and Mike Turner.

  • By Francesca Young, Mike Turner, Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

On Wednesday, the US Treasury, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued a new licence to US holders of debt or equity in EN+, Rusal and Gaz Group.

It gives US persons until June 6 to divest their holdings in these companies, instead ...

