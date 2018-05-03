Russian investors see light as Deripaska bends

On Wednesday, the US Treasury, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued a new licence to US holders of debt or equity in EN+, Rusal and Gaz Group.It gives US persons until June 6 to divest their holdings in these companies, instead ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.