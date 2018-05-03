Kingboard Chemical returns for HK$6bn loan

DBS, Hang Seng Bank and Standard Chartered are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the new facility, said a Hong Kong-based banker who has received the invitation.
The four year deal pays a margin of 95bp over Hibor. It has a 3.8 year average life....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.