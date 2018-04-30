Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

China opens up govvies, derivatives to foreign banks

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is lifting the bar on international banks to underwrite Chinese government bonds and their local branches to trade derivatives, one of a slew of measures released this weekend to set foreign banks in China free and increase competition in the onshore market.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 30 Apr 2018

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 China Merchants Securities Co 18.04
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 15.83
2 CITIC Securities 15.83
4 China CITIC Bank Corp 14.25
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 11.08

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 23-Apr-18 CAR Inc Hong Kong 730
2 11-Apr-18 China Jinmao Holdings China 3,000
3 11-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
4 04-Apr-18 China Resources Land China 4,000
5 03-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 4,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 32.93
2 HSBC 16.06
3 Bank of Taiwan 5.13
3 Cathay United Bank 5.13
5 Societe Generale Securities Services 4.44

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 27-Apr-18 Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) Honduras 2,000
2 24-Apr-18 CAR Inc China 350
3 19-Apr-18 Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land) China 600
4 10-Apr-18 Bank of China Taipei Branch (BOC Taipei) China 3,000
5 27-Mar-18 Daimler International Finance Germany 1,000