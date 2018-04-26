EFSF cleans up at 30 but draws criticism

The borrower hit screens on Monday, mandating HSBC, LBBW and Morgan Stanley to run the books for a tap of a May 2047 line.On Tuesday morning, the borrower opened books with price guidance of mid-swaps plus 4bp area for a deal announced as a €1bn ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.