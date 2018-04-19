Big US corp bonds coming for M&A but next week tricky US corporate bond bankers are hoping for a busy start to the month for the dollar new issue market as companies emerge from earnings blackouts to bring some big M&A trades.

"Companies have been in blackout and take a while to get their documentation together," said a syndicate banker. "But we think things will really get going soon." With some markets closed on Monday April 30 and a Federal Reserve meeting looming on Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit not one