Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Giancarlo unveils long-awaited blueprint for swaps reform

Chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Christopher Giancarlo unveiled a highly anticipated whitepaper that laid out his assessment of US swaps market reform since the Dodd-Frank Act came into being on Thursday.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 26 Apr 2018
Speaking on the day of the release at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) AGM in Miami, Giancarlo described the 103 page whitepaper as an update to Dodd-Frank. He authored the paper, Swaps regulation version 2.0, with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 144,600.11 538 8.12%
2 JPMorgan 134,850.50 558 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 121,929.46 400 6.85%
4 Barclays 103,160.58 369 5.79%
5 Goldman Sachs 100,615.93 288 5.65%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.68%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.77%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.22%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.66%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.23%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.21%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.27%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.12%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.93%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,713.30 22 4.63%