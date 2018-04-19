RBC loses veteran as one of two departures from US PPs

Peter Walraven, managing director and head of US PPs at RBC Capital Markets in New York is retiring at the end of May, after a decade at the firm. A succession plan is still under discussion.He was hired by the firm in 2008 at that level ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.