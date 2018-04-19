Watermark
RBC loses veteran as one of two departures from US PPs

RBC Capital Markets is losing two members of its US private placements team in New York, one of which is a business veteran.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 05:45 PM

Peter Walraven, managing director and head of US PPs at RBC Capital Markets in New York is retiring at the end of May, after a decade at the firm. A succession plan is still under discussion.

He was hired by the firm in 2008 at that level ...

