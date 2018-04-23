Ping An Healthcare gets blue-chip backing for $1bn IPO

The subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Ping An Group launched the trade on Monday through sponsors Citi and JP Morgan, which are also global co-ordinators alongside Ping An of China Securities and UBS.The 10-strong syndicate of banks is rounded off by bookrunners CCB International, China Merchants Securities, CICC, CLSA, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.