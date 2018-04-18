KfW takes sevens sweet spot as EFSF tipped to go long KfW took home €5bn in the seven year part of the euro curve, which has been red hot for a few weeks, with bankers citing low second quarter supply as particularly supportive of conditions and suggesting there is plenty more interest for further trades in the tenor. The European Financial Stability Facility is lining up a deal for next week — although bankers are suggesting it looks at the long end.

