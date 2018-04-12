Russia sanctions boost KMG deal

KMG, Kazakstan’s national oil company, rated Baa3/BB-/BBB-, printed its triple tranche bond from a book of $8.3bn. The $500m 4.75% 2025s drew orders of $1.25bn and the $1.25bn 5.375% 2030s orders of $2.3bn, but the skew was towards the $1.5bn 6.45% 2048s, which drew a book of $4.75bn....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.