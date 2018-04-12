No CEE contagion from Russia as KMG guides

Initial guidance for the Reg S/144A 2025s is out at 4.875% area, for the 2030s at 5.5% area and for the 2048s at 6.6% area.Citi, Halyk Finance, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ and UBS are arranging the deal, which is expected to be priced ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.