Watermark
Go to Asia edition

No CEE contagion from Russia as KMG guides

Kazakhstan’s national oil company Kazmunaygas, rated Baa3/BB-/BBB-, has released initial price guidance for its dollar senior unsecured triple tranche 2025, 2030 and 2048 issue.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 01:00 PM

Initial guidance for the Reg S/144A 2025s is out at 4.875% area, for the 2030s at 5.5% area and for the 2048s at 6.6% area.

Citi, Halyk Finance, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ and UBS are arranging the deal, which is expected to be priced ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,352.56 102 10.61%
2 HSBC 23,743.95 125 9.21%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 17,421.44 95 6.76%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,590.37 47 6.43%
5 JPMorgan 16,499.44 75 6.40%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,937.30 25 19.44%
2 HSBC 6,849.02 14 13.40%
3 JPMorgan 4,936.30 18 9.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,741.51 4 9.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 7.69%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Standard Chartered Bank 10,814.55 30 11.01%
2 Citi 10,733.35 30 10.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,529.69 16 8.68%
4 HSBC 7,461.82 26 7.60%
5 JPMorgan 7,271.72 27 7.40%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 737.00 2 18.81%
2 Deutsche Bank 574.45 4 14.66%
3 KA Finanz AG 331.88 2 8.47%
4 Commerzbank Group 242.57 2 6.19%
5 ING 191.04 2 4.88%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 3,829.20 65 23.24%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,012.31 51 12.21%
3 HDFC Bank 1,627.98 30 9.88%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.54%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.48%