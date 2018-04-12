World Bank sells maiden Hong Kong dollar green bond

As a prolific bond issuer, the World Bank branched into the Hong Kong market as a diversification move.“The rational for the World Bank in this transaction was to broaden its currency offering in the green market,” said a banker on the trade. Hong Kong dollars are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.