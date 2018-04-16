Watermark
SGX director leaves

A director at the London office of the Singapore Exchange has left the firm.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 16 Apr 2018

Pete Osborne left the firm last week. He had worked at SGX since 2013 after stints at Bloomsbury Capital, Deutsche Bank and ABN Amro, according to his LinkedIn profile.

GlobalCapital understands that Osborne has not made his next destination widely known to his former colleagues.

