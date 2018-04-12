Watermark
CFTC charges hedge fund for fraud in futures account

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil enforcement action against two hedge fund owners for alleged fraud in the fundraising process for their futures trading account.

The CFTC has charged Kevin Whylie, Matthew James Zecchini and the Algointeractive fund that they own.

The regulator claims that these parties fraudulently solicited at least $300,000 for a pooled fund that was marketed as a futures trading account. The regulator alleges that only a small amount of that ...

