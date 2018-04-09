Watermark
BondMarker: France edges KfW in quiet week

The two borrowers that closed out the first quarter with benchmarks have now been examined by the BondMarker voters.

  By Lewis McLellan
  09 Apr 2018
France's 2036 linker trade received an average score of 7.1 across the five scoring categories (timing, structure/maturity, pricing, quality of the investor book, performance), beating KfW's $4bn three year by almost a full point, and outscored it in every category.

The worst category for both deals was timing. KfW received 4.89 from the BondMarker voters, with France scarcely better at 5.25. Voters presumably felt that the market was far from at its best in the week before Easter.

For structure/maturity, the linker proved a more popular trade with our voters, who awarded it a respectable 7.625, compared to KfW's 6.17.

Both deals got their highest scores for performance. France picked up 8 points, while KfW scored 7.685.bondmarker1 09 04 18

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 9,576.44 12 11.51%
2 Barclays 9,221.57 11 11.08%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 10.86%
4 NatWest Markets 6,161.45 5 7.40%
5 HSBC 5,889.59 8 7.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 19,902.32 44 12.97%
2 HSBC 15,361.64 32 10.01%
3 JPMorgan 13,564.93 31 8.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,423.25 37 8.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,516.52 22 6.86%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Barclays 16,717.92 24 8.90%
2 JPMorgan 15,694.99 28 8.36%
3 HSBC 12,823.57 39 6.83%
4 Citi 12,746.83 34 6.79%
5 BNP Paribas 12,115.32 20 6.45%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 38,010.70 118 8.20%
2 JPMorgan 36,224.78 157 7.82%
3 HSBC 33,152.61 110 7.15%
4 Barclays 28,343.25 72 6.12%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,953.59 67 4.74%