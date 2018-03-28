GreenTree cuts US listing in half amid volatility

Hotel operator GreenTree was looking to raise up to $349.2m when it launched its IPO on March 14, working with bookrunners Bank America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS and co-manager ICBC International.The team was marketing 19.4m American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a range of $16-$18 ...
