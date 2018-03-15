CEEMEA and SSA changes afoot at Deutsche

Deutsche Bankhas re-hired Asif Karmally as a managing director in Dubai to bolster the bank’s structured products origination with clients in the Middle East. Karmally was most recently with Goldman Sachs and will be primarily focused on exploring opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, reporting ...
