Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CEEMEA and SSA changes afoot at Deutsche

Two senior bankers have joined Deutsche Bank’s CEEMEA team, while Maryam Khosrowshahi is adding to her role with the new title of chairperson of supranational, sovereign and agencies origination.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 10:30 AM
Deutsche Bankhas re-hired Asif Karmally as a managing director in Dubai to bolster the bank’s structured products origination with clients in the Middle East. Karmally was most recently with Goldman Sachs and will be primarily focused on exploring opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, reporting ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 100,551.57 379 7.97%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,955.12 283 7.53%
3 JPMorgan 89,221.77 376 7.07%
4 Barclays 79,395.98 253 6.29%
5 Goldman Sachs 71,488.50 189 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 11,824.84 23 9.30%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 10,557.74 22 8.30%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,272.44 19 8.08%
4 Citi 7,587.00 19 5.97%
5 BNP Paribas 7,233.60 28 5.69%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 4,903.96 19 12.16%
2 Citi 3,214.24 14 7.97%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,091.62 15 7.66%
4 JPMorgan 2,471.71 12 6.13%
5 UBS 2,093.71 7 5.19%