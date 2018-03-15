SSAs rush in where others fear to tread

The African Development Bank this week amassed its largest ever book and Agence Française de Développement printed its biggest ever dollar deal. Meanwhile Asian Development Bank also printed a very strong dollar trade.But it is not just in dollars that a development that, for some borrowers, is a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.