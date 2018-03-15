Watermark
SSAs rush in where others fear to tread

The widening of the dollar Libor/Overnight Indexed Swap (OIS) spread may be one of the biggest talking points in bond markets but it is wrenching open funding opportunities for public sector borrowers. The accompanying widening in dollar swap spreads led the two issuers to break new issue records, writes Craig McGlashan.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:00 PM

The African Development Bank this week amassed its largest ever book and Agence Française de Développement printed its biggest ever dollar deal. Meanwhile Asian Development Bank also printed a very strong dollar trade.

But it is not just in dollars that a development that, for some borrowers, is a ...

