KfW ‘set for curve performance’ after building hefty euro fives book

Leads HSBC, Société Générale and UniCredit were set to price the February 2023 global as GlobalCapital went to press, after taking orders of over €8.2bn (excluding those from the leads).“It’s a bit of a surprise to only print €4bn but I have to respect ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.