Air Liquide goes long in Panda debut
Gas supplier Air Liquide raised Rmb2.2bn ($315.2m) from its first Panda bond on March 6, becoming the first European issuer sell a bond with a maturity of longer than three years in the asset class.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|35.00
|2
|China CITIC Bank Corp
|30.00
|3
|China Merchants Securities Co
|17.00
|4
|HSBC
|5.00
|4
|Standard Chartered Bank
|5.00
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|09-Feb-18
|
Sino-Ocean Group Holdings
|Hong Kong
|3,000
|2
|06-Feb-18
|
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
|Hong Kong
|1,200
|3
|05-Feb-18
|
China Merchants Port Holdings (CMP)
|Hong Kong
|500
|4
|01-Feb-18
|
The Emirate of Sharjah
|United Arab Emirates
|2,000
|5
|25-Jan-18
|
Sino-Ocean Group Holdings
|Hong Kong
|3,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|02-Mar-18
|
Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim)
|South Korea
|1,500
|2
|01-Mar-18
|
Franshion Brilliant (subsidiary of China Jinmao Holdings Group)
|China
|1,250
|3
|27-Feb-18
|
Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC Macau)
|China
|4,000
|4
|27-Feb-18
|
QNB Finance
|Qatar
|750
|5
|26-Feb-18
|
Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land)
|China
|1,600