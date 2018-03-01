Watermark
Index provider Limeyard partners with Vienna Stock Exchange

Index provider Limeyard said on Wednesday it had entered into a partnership with the Vienna Stock Exchange under which they will develop indices together.

As part of the partnership, the Vienna Stock Exchange has bought a minority stake in Limeyard, GlobalCapital understands.

Limeyard was launched in Zurich in 2016 by the former CFO of Stoxx, Patrick Valovic, who is now its managing partner. Stoxx is the index provider owned by German exchange group Deutsche Boerse.

Valovic ...

