Euroclear to shift holding company to Belgium

The Euroclear board will put planned changes to the structure of the company before shareholders by the end of June, which will result in the creation of a new parent holding company in Belgium, according to a shareholder newsletter from company chairman Marc Antoine Autheman.As part ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.