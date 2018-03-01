YY plans US listing of game streaming platform

Nasdaq-listed YY announced the potential flotation of Huya in a filing about its 2017 financial results to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on TuesdayHuya has submitted a draft registration statement confidentially to the SEC for the possible flotation of American Depository Shares (ADS), according to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.