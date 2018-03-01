Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SG names coverage heads for public sector and sponsors

Société Générale has announced new heads of coverage for public sector entities and financial sponsors.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 11:00 AM

Yves Jacob is global head of coverage for public sector entities within the financial institutions group, while Laurent Morel will be global head of financial sponsor coverage.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jacob has been head of public sector coverage since July 2017, and before that, was senior ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 79,739.84 288 8.41%
2 JPMorgan 67,134.61 293 7.08%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,025.94 204 6.85%
4 Barclays 57,452.93 183 6.06%
5 Deutsche Bank 48,912.82 190 5.16%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 10,575.80 17 10.80%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,741.59 15 8.93%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,662.71 16 8.85%
4 Citi 7,375.39 18 7.53%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,448.14 13 6.59%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 3,266.99 14 12.30%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,217.50 12 8.35%
3 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 6.52%
4 Credit Suisse 1,727.84 7 6.51%
5 Citi 1,328.07 8 5.00%