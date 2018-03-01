Watermark
FCA fines and bans former Deutsche derivatives trader

The Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it had settled with former Deutsche Bank interest rate derivatives trader Guillaume Adolph, for manipulating Libor submissions, and fined him £180,000.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:45 PM

The UK financial services watchdog also banned the trader from taking part in any regulated financial activity, alleging that he let his trading positions influence his yen Libor submissions. Adolph was the primary yen Libor submitter for Deutsche Bank between July 2008 and November 2009.

The FCA added ...

